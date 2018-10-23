Justice Anwaar takes oath as LHC CJ today

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali retired Monday after attaining the age of superannuation.

A full court reference was held in honour of the outgoing chief justice. Chief justice-designate Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq as well as other judges of the LHC, Bar leaders and a large number of eminent lawyers attended the reference.

Speaking at the full court reference, chief justice-designate, Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq opined that the honour achieved by Justice Yawar was not easy. It came after years of long dedicated services to the cause of justice. He said the former chief justice introduced judicial reforms to provide justice to the litigant public. He said Justice Yawar Ali tried hard to modernise the court systems by adopting an innovative and progressive approach.

Outgoing chief justice Yawar Ali said he took steps to reduce shelf life of the cases so that quick justice could be provided to the litigants, which was made possible by the team work of his fellow judges. He also thanked the judges as well as the Bar leadership for their cooperation and support during his tenure. New Chief Justice Anwarrul Haq will take oath today (Tuesday) at the Governor’s House.