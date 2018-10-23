Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Newspost

October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Party over principle

Most of our politicians tend to support incorrect policy initiatives taken by their party leaders and seldom question their impact on preserving our national interest. It appears that party loyalties tend to trump all other considerations. As a result, corruption and the misappropriation of public money have become the order of the day and few among our political leaders have raised concerns about them.

The situation is fundamentally different in other countries. The Republican Party’s approach to Obamacare in the US is a case in point. Soon after the 2016 US presidential elections, the Republican Party sought to repeal the Obamacare health plan and proposed a revised healthcare programme. However, the bill was rejected by the US Senate in 2017 by a narrow margin. It is believed that John McCain’s vote against repealing Obamacare tilted the balance in favour of the Democrats. Although McCain followed his party’s stance in other policy matter, he stood by his own principles with regard to the healthcare package. Our politicians should also focus on upholding their principles rather than succumbing to groupthink.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment