‘Green and Clean Peshawar’ drive launched

PESHAWAR: The district and Town-I administration launched the “Green and Clean Peshawar” drive by removing the posters, banners from the walls in Gulbahar locality.The administrations had started painting these walls. The administration also asked the residents to inform the officials after seeing people involved in wall-chalking.Town-I nazim Zahid Nadeen said that anti-encroachment drive was also part of the “Green and Clean Peshawar” as the officials continued the operation against the encroachments in the town.