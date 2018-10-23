Accelerate anti-measles drive: DG health

LAHORE: Director General Health, Punjab, Dr Munir Ahmad has directed the Chief Executive Officers Health to accelerate the activities of social mobilisers to reach every house to sensitise the parents for vaccination of their children as only five days left in conclusion of 12 days anti-measles campaign which will end on October 27.

He appealed to the parents that they should get vaccinated their children to prevent them against measles. The DG Health said that international development partners are fully supporting primary and secondary health department in this campaign and UNICEF is providing technical assistance to the department. Director General asked the field officers to ensure that no child of six months to seven years of age should be left without vaccination.