Qadri recovers

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri underwent a minor surgery on Monday for removing a painful cyst, source said.

According to a party spokesperson, Dr Qadri was now recovering and was sent home by the surgeons. He said Dr Qadri had been feeling pain for the last few days and he went to hospital for minor operation on the directives of his physicians. He would take complete rest for the next few days.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Jamat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur on Monday separately and condoled on the death of his elder brother Javed Gandapur, who died last week.