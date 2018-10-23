Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Sports

AFP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20

ABU DHABI: D’Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 International here on Monday.

Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of two for 20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.

Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.

UAE won toss

UAE

Ashfaq Ahmed c Short b Coulter-Nile 0

Chirag Suri c McDermott b Stanlake 13

*Rohan Mustafa b Stanlake 0

Rameez Shahzad c Finch b Coulter-Nile 22

Shaiman Anwar b Tye 41

†Ghulam Shabber run out 8

Mohammad Naveed not out 27

Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 4) 6

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 117

Did not bat: Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza

Fall: 1-0, 2-0, 3-17, 4-70, 5-82, 6-117

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Stanlake 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Tye 4-0-39-1 (nb 1);

Zampa 4-0-22-0; Agar 3-0-10-0 (w 2); Short 1-0-5-0

Australia

D J M Short not out 68

*A J Finch c Shaiman b Amir 1

C A Lynn c Ghulam b Amir 20

G J Maxwell c Ahmed b Imran 18

B R McDermott not out 10

Extras (nb 1, w 1) 2

Total (3 wickets, 16.1 overs) 119

Did not bat: †A T Carey , A C Agar, N M Coulter-Nile, A J Tye, A Zampa, B Stanlake

Fall: 1-6, 2-32, 3-75

Bowling: Naveed 3-0-20-0; Amir 4-0-26-2; Rohan 3.1-0-23-0 (w 1); Zahoor 2-0-20-0; Ahmed 2-0-14-0; Imran 2-0-16-1 (nb 1)

Result: Australia won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: D’Arcy Short (Australia)

Umpires: Akbar Ali and Iftikhar Ali (UAE). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment