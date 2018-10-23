Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: D’Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 International here on Monday.
Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of two for 20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.
Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.
UAE won toss
UAE
Ashfaq Ahmed c Short b Coulter-Nile 0
Chirag Suri c McDermott b Stanlake 13
*Rohan Mustafa b Stanlake 0
Rameez Shahzad c Finch b Coulter-Nile 22
Shaiman Anwar b Tye 41
†Ghulam Shabber run out 8
Mohammad Naveed not out 27
Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 4) 6
Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 117
Did not bat: Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza
Fall: 1-0, 2-0, 3-17, 4-70, 5-82, 6-117
Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Stanlake 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Tye 4-0-39-1 (nb 1);
Zampa 4-0-22-0; Agar 3-0-10-0 (w 2); Short 1-0-5-0
Australia
D J M Short not out 68
*A J Finch c Shaiman b Amir 1
C A Lynn c Ghulam b Amir 20
G J Maxwell c Ahmed b Imran 18
B R McDermott not out 10
Extras (nb 1, w 1) 2
Total (3 wickets, 16.1 overs) 119
Did not bat: †A T Carey , A C Agar, N M Coulter-Nile, A J Tye, A Zampa, B Stanlake
Fall: 1-6, 2-32, 3-75
Bowling: Naveed 3-0-20-0; Amir 4-0-26-2; Rohan 3.1-0-23-0 (w 1); Zahoor 2-0-20-0; Ahmed 2-0-14-0; Imran 2-0-16-1 (nb 1)
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: D’Arcy Short (Australia)
Umpires: Akbar Ali and Iftikhar Ali (UAE). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
ABU DHABI: D’Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 International here on Monday.
Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of two for 20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.
Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.
UAE won toss
UAE
Ashfaq Ahmed c Short b Coulter-Nile 0
Chirag Suri c McDermott b Stanlake 13
*Rohan Mustafa b Stanlake 0
Rameez Shahzad c Finch b Coulter-Nile 22
Shaiman Anwar b Tye 41
†Ghulam Shabber run out 8
Mohammad Naveed not out 27
Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 4) 6
Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 117
Did not bat: Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza
Fall: 1-0, 2-0, 3-17, 4-70, 5-82, 6-117
Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Stanlake 4-1-20-2 (w 1); Tye 4-0-39-1 (nb 1);
Zampa 4-0-22-0; Agar 3-0-10-0 (w 2); Short 1-0-5-0
Australia
D J M Short not out 68
*A J Finch c Shaiman b Amir 1
C A Lynn c Ghulam b Amir 20
G J Maxwell c Ahmed b Imran 18
B R McDermott not out 10
Extras (nb 1, w 1) 2
Total (3 wickets, 16.1 overs) 119
Did not bat: †A T Carey , A C Agar, N M Coulter-Nile, A J Tye, A Zampa, B Stanlake
Fall: 1-6, 2-32, 3-75
Bowling: Naveed 3-0-20-0; Amir 4-0-26-2; Rohan 3.1-0-23-0 (w 1); Zahoor 2-0-20-0; Ahmed 2-0-14-0; Imran 2-0-16-1 (nb 1)
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: D’Arcy Short (Australia)
Umpires: Akbar Ali and Iftikhar Ali (UAE). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
Comments