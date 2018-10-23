Tue October 23, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 23, 2018

KP CM inaugurates Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration in Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the registration of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at Grassy Ground here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "The project will not only provide shelter to the shelterless and jobs to the jobless but it will also accelerate economic activities."

"It is a unique project benefiting the low income group, he said, adding the Prime Minister, while announcing the mega project of construction of five million houses, had assured the nation that his government would bring the country out of the current difficult situation successfully. The chief minister said that Swat was included in the first phase of the national mega project for the simple reason that it was the worst terror hit district. "Including the district in the 100-day plan has a special significance for which I congratulate the people of Swat," he added.

The next step of this project, he said, was to establish a New Pakistan Housing Authority under one-window-operation and the Prime Minister himself would supervise the whole project. Swat is one among the seven districts selected for the pilot project along with Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzafarabad.

