Over 14kg ice drug recovered during recent operations in KP

PESHAWAR: During a special operation against the synthetic drug, the police have recovered 14.228kg ice (crystal meth) in actions across the province during the last few weeks.

Most of the recoveries were made in and around the educational institutions as youth is the main target of the synthetic drug. Peshawar police stood 1st by recovering 10.427kg of ice during the actions, followed by Mardan police with 1.800kg and Dera Ismail Khan having recovered 0.214kg meth.

"A special campaign has been launched across the province on the directives of the Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud. Raids are being conducted to go after the drug dealers and transporters while high-ranking police officers are arranging seminars and walks in order to sensitise the students of different educational institutions against the deadly menace," said Waqar Ahmad, the director public relations of the KP Police.

The official added that habitual criminals were taking the drug for committing crime in the society. The drive was first launched in the provincial capital that has also made the highest number of recoveries and arrests of the drug dealers during the last few weeks.

"For the last many weeks, we are carrying out an 'Ice-Free Peshawar' campaign and have constituted special teams in all the divisions under the respective SPs to go after the smugglers and dealers in their areas," said Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The official added that the provincial government has been requested to pursue the passage of a law from the assembly against the life-threatening drug to be able to impose stricter punishments for the users and the sellers.

Qazi Jamil said the police have rounded up a large number of drug dealers in the last few weeks. He said the force is working on development of intelligence network for further identification of ice manufacturers, sellers, distributors and peddlers at the police station level with updated lists.