Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine's ENT section

PM asks Aleem Khan to 'vacate' CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Court tells police to register murder case against ACLC cops

A court on Monday ordered the police to register a murder case against Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) cops who are accused of killing a man in a fake police encounter.

The additional district and sessions judge (West) issued the directives while hearing an application moved by the parents of Asad Imrani, who claimed that their son Imrani was killed in a fake police encounter by ACLC staff.

The applicants claimed that Imrani was first arrested, then tortured and ultimately killed on October 16. The cops concerned later claimed that the incident was an encounter. The applicants added that their son’s car was still parked in Manghopir police station. The parents prayed to the court to issue orders for the registration of a murder case against the responsible cops. The court ordered to register the case against the suspected killers. It may be mentioned that the ACLC had claimed to have killed three members of a gang allegedly involved in snatching government vehicles.

According to the ACLC officials, the encounter took place when based on a tip-off a special police party intercepted a silver Suzuki Mehran near Afghan Morr on Northern Bypass. However, when signalled to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police instead.

In retaliation, the police also fired back and after an exchange of fire, they killed all the three suspects on a car. The suspects killed were later identified as Ashok Kumar, Asadullah Imrani and Shahzad Abbasi.

Their bodies were later moved to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police also claimed to have recovered Suzuki Mehran, a rifle and two pistols from their possession.

ACLC officials said that the gang leader and members killed in the encounter with the police were involved in several cases of kidnapping for ransom, robberies and snatching of the government officials’ vehicles across the province.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate (East) granted bail to a traffic police official Muhamamd Hanif in the sum of Rs100,000. Hanif is being termed responsible for a rickshaw driver, Khalid, committing suicide as the cop had reportedly tried to extort money from Khalid.

Hanif, however, told the court that he was not responsible for Khalid setting himself on fire. He claimed he had just imposed a minor fine on the deceased for violating traffic rules but he got emotional and committed suicide.

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

