Tue October 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Hitmen among 17 suspects arrested

The Sindh Rangers have arrested 17 suspects, including target killers, during targeted operations in various parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out raid in Moachko Goth where they arrested a suspect, Mohammad Mehmood alias Sanata. The accused was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and he had disclosed during initial interrogation that he was involved in extortion, China- cutting and aerial firing.

During a raid in the Kalri area of Lyari, soldiers apprehended Shahzad Channa, who belongs to Lyari gang war. The man was involved in stockpiling weapons and facilitating criminals. Moreover, raids were carried out in Baloch Colony and Shafi Goth, where 13 suspects were arrested. They were identified as Abdul Basit, Mohammad Naseer alias Alert, Amjad Khan, Waqas Shah, Mudassir, Farhan, Mohammad Tariq, Syed Rizwanul Haq, Tauheed, Danish alias Papa, Nadir Pervez, Kashif and Shazil alias Cheetah. They were said to be involved in robberies, street crime and drug peddling cases.

In an another raid, two suspects said to be involved in drug pushing and identified as Nayyab Ali and Saddam Hussain were arrested in Saudabad area. The paramilitary force claimed to have seized arms and recovered stolen items from the suspects’ possession.

