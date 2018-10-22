Man held in visa fraud case

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested an accused in a visa fraud case here. According to official sources, accused Ghufran Farooq received Rs312,000 from Mazhar Javed to arrange visa for Russia. Similarly, he also received Rs744,000 from Abdul Qadir for two visas. The accused neither arranged visas nor returned the money. FIA arrested the accused from Ahmedpur East and also handed over his accomplice Saqlain to the local police.