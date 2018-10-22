Bypass the jam

With each passing day, traffic congestion is getting worse on all roads of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. People are losing time in traffic jams, time that could be better spent with family and friends. It is imperative that the CDA and the RDA plan ahead. Here are a few suggestions they can follow: work on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Bypass should be started as soon as possible once the design part is complete. This would reduce the number of cars and trucks that are forced to pass through the twin cities.

Further, a pipeline and terminal should be built from the Attock Refinery to this bypass so that fuel tankers do not have to come to Morgah to be filled. This would reduce the congestion in and around Morgah and Adiala and the chance of an oil tanker having a mishap. Thirty years ago, the Attock Refinery was considered to be on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. Today it is almost in the middle.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad