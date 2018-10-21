Sun October 21, 2018
Lahore

NW
Numan Wahab
October 21, 2018

Share

Model Town case adjourned

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Model Town case until October 26 after DG Food Authority Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman and former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar appeared before it.

Previously, the court had issued arrest warrants for the accused for not complying with its order. On October 10, an anti-terrorism court had indicted former Punjab inspector general police Mushtaq Sukhera in the case.

On October 17, the IG Punjab had suspended 116 police officials accused of being involved in the Model Town tragedy.

Earlier, the court had indicted more than 120 persons in the case including 116 police officials on a private complaint filed by Idara Minhajul Quranfor seeking their trial on charges of killing its workers during the 2014 incident. Now DG Food Authority Cpt Usman at the time of incident was serving as DCO Lahore.

The court in 2017 had partially admitted the complaint against 125 officials of police and district government while rejecting it to the extent of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and 10 others including federal and provincial ministers.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 injured during the anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.

Comments

