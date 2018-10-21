Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Islamabad

October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People are talking about —

— the manner in which persons, mostly junior officials, are acting without written orders from their superiors and how this appears as obstruction to the smooth working of the government. People say the knocking down of a house in Bani Gala – a drastic action – and the stopping by a guard of a woman not wearing a ‘dupatta’ from entering the office of a minister – an annoying act - are cases in point where they have acted by claiming they had verbal orders.

— the revelation that many beggars all over the country have substantial bank accounts and live comfortable lives after their ‘working’ hours because they earn more than the average ‘blue collar’ worker, while a few earn even more. People say we are known to be one of the nations who donate generously to charity so it would be better to donate funds to well known organisations looking after deserving persons rather than feed these fat cats who deprive their needy fellowmen.

— the horrifying statistics on plastic bags and how the government should do something about regulating the industry or slowly fading it out altogether so as not to cause unemployment, as there are thousands of persons involved in the industry. According to a report 55 billion plastic bags are sold every year and the number is increasing in spite of the fact that many advocates for the use of paper or cloth bags are trying their best to promote their use.

— the fact that while Pakistan faces a financial crunch, a few powerful, corrupt personalities and land mafia continue to bleed billions of dollars through loopholes created to facilitate them in connivance with financial regulatory agencies. A report submitted to the SC by a committee headed by Governor State Bank reveals that $15.25 billion have been transferred from Pakistan by account holders through normal banking channels, not including money transferred through unauthorised ‘Hundi’ and ‘Hawala’ system, which may exceed 40 billion.

— the government approved Access Programme offered by a Swiss pharmaceutical company to provide medicine at a minimal price to underprivileged women with breast cancer. The Patient Support Programme for access to cancer medicines, ‘UNMOL’ is not widely known, resulting in the death of many women. People say when such a facility is available there should be a system whereby patients are informed of the option by hospital authorities so that more poor women can avail of this generous offer.

— the mind boggling statistics about the quality of education in far flung areas, especially in Sindh, where cheating during exams is accepted as the easy way to earn a degree, resulting in the fact that young people have no sound academic grounding or qualification and cannot get a job in the private sector. People say this is the reason there are many jobless youth, who blame everyone for their troubles instead of working hard to better their knowledge.

— the well known phrase, ‘Beware the Ides of March,’ and how this can be applied to the month of October in Pakistan as many history making events seem to happen in the tenth month! People who like to work out conspiracy theories or have a knack of putting two and two together and making five have pointed out this phenomena which makes interesting reading and has become a conversation piece on social media as well as generally. — I.H.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing