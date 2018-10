Get enough calcium

Dairy products are a great source of calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients that help promote bone growth.

The US National Institutes of Health says most people in the United States aren’t getting the calcium they need for the heart, muscles, nerves and bones.

The agency suggests:

* Drink low-fat or fat-free milk.

* Have milk with other foods, such as breakfast cereal.

* Eat other dairy products, such as low-fat or fat-free cheese or yogurt.

* Use lactose-free milk products if you are lactose-intolerant.

* Choose calcium-laden foods such as fortified orange juice, spinach or broccoli.

* Talk to your doctor about taking calcium supplements.