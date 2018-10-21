Darkness returns

The power supply company has resorted to over eight to 12 hours of outages, which is adding to the miseries of residents already haunted by the rising inflation and worsening law and order situation. The return of unscheduled loadshedding in Pakistan has also increased the miseries of students.

Because of electricity shortage, the valuable time of students is being wasted. The authorities concerned must take adequate steps to deal with the energy crisis in an efficient manner.

Talha Ilyas ( Karachi )