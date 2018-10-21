Amritsar tragedy

In one of the deadliest train accidents, at least 53 people were killed in northern India when a speeding train ran over the crowd who was watching fireworks during a religious festival. The tragic incident happened on Friday (Oct 19).

The ill-fated people couldn’t manage to get off the tracks as two trains were moving on parallel tracks simultaneously. For families who have lost their loved ones, the shock is incalculable. To avoid such incidents in the future, the authorities concerned must ensure that tracks are cleared when a train is on the track.

Salma Naeem ( Rawalpindi )