Concern over dollar price hike

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), in a meeting, has expressed concern over current high price of dollar. The meeting decided that a delegation of PPMA would meet the minister for commerce and minister for national health services regulation & coordination to discuss the problems due to high price of dollar. They demanded the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to allow a hike of 30 per cent across the board because in these conditions it was not possible to continue manufacturing medicines. —Correspondent
Comments