With flying colours

The Pakistani team which had a shaky start (57/5) in the first innings came out with flying colours and won the match by 373 runs against Australia. There is no denying the fact that cricket is an unpredictable game. Pakistan turned the tables on Australia and the Kangaroos could not climb the insurmountable hill of 538 runs.

It was heartening to witness the Pakistan cricket team holding its head high in all fields. Mohammad Abbas shone like a brilliant star in this match. His exceptional bowling skills (he took 10 wickets) cemented Pakistan’s victory. Congratulations to Pakistan.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad