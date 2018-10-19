Fri October 19, 2018
Mehtab Haider
October 19, 2018

PTA extends phone verification deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the deadline of implementation of device identification registration and blocking system (DIRBS) until further notice.

An official statement issued by the PTA here on Thursday stated that keeping in view the requests from mobile device consumers and stakeholders, and to create further awareness for general public, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the deadline of implementation of DIRBS until a further notice.

Mobile device consumers can continue using the DIRBS facility to verify status of mobile device’s IMEI(s). Users can know the IMEI of their mobile device by dialing *#06#. To verify mobile device status, users will send device’s IMEI number to 8484 via SMS or PTA website link: www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk or by downloading DIRBS android mobile application from Google Play Store.

In line with the Telecommunication Policy 2015, the PTA developed a DIRBS for facilitation of general public. The system shall ensure the use of legal mobile devices on Pakistani networks and improve the quality of mobile service to consumers.

