Roy Cooper projected winner in North Carolina Democratic Senate race

Roy Cooper has been projected as the Democratic nominee for the US Senate in North Carolina, according to a The Associated Press.

The former governor won the Democratic primary and will face Republican candidate Michael Whatley in the general election in November. Whatley has received backing from President Donald Trump.

Cooper served two terms as North Carolina’s governor from 2017 to 2025. He announced his campaign for the Senate seat in July 2025 after Republican Sen. Thom Tillis confirmed he would not seek another term.

Election officials say the results remain unofficial until they are verified through a formal canvass process.

North Carolina county boards of elections are scheduled to meet on March 13, 2026, to certify the results of the primary election.

State officials said the canvass meeting will be open to the public and is typically held at local county election offices.

With the Democratic nomination secured, Cooper will now focus on the general election race against Whatley as the two compete for the open Senate seat in November.