Texas voting results impacted as court halts counting of late Dallas ballots

Texas voting results faced uncertainty on Tuesday after the state Supreme Court ordered Dallas County to separate ballots cast during extended voting hours.

Confusion at polling places in Dallas and Williamson counties left hundreds of voters unable to vote at first after new rules required people to cast ballots only at assigned precincts.

In previous elections, voters could cast ballots at any vote centre within the county.

A judge initially allowed voters in Dallas County to cast ballots two hours later than scheduled after complaints that voters had been turned away from polling sites. However, the Texas Supreme Court later ruled that any votes cast by people not already in line at 8:00PM ET must be separated.

Nicholas Solorzano, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Elections Department, told CNN that voters who cast ballots during the extended period did so using provisional ballots so they could be reviewed later.

Democratic Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett warned the confusion could affect the outcome of the race: “Listen, this may be a very close election, and it may hinge on who was allowed to vote or who wasn’t allowed to vote in Dallas County."

“Regardless as to whether or not it’s close or not, this is wrong if one person has the right to vote, and they weren’t allowed to cast their vote" seh added.