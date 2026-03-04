Texas voting results impacted as court halts counting of late Dallas ballots
Confusion at polling places in Dallas and Williamson counties left hundreds of voters unable to vote at first after new rules were put in place
Texas voting results faced uncertainty on Tuesday after the state Supreme Court ordered Dallas County to separate ballots cast during extended voting hours.
Confusion at polling places in Dallas and Williamson counties left hundreds of voters unable to vote at first after new rules required people to cast ballots only at assigned precincts.
In previous elections, voters could cast ballots at any vote centre within the county.
A judge initially allowed voters in Dallas County to cast ballots two hours later than scheduled after complaints that voters had been turned away from polling sites. However, the Texas Supreme Court later ruled that any votes cast by people not already in line at 8:00PM ET must be separated.
Nicholas Solorzano, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Elections Department, told CNN that voters who cast ballots during the extended period did so using provisional ballots so they could be reviewed later.
Democratic Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett warned the confusion could affect the outcome of the race: “Listen, this may be a very close election, and it may hinge on who was allowed to vote or who wasn’t allowed to vote in Dallas County."
“Regardless as to whether or not it’s close or not, this is wrong if one person has the right to vote, and they weren’t allowed to cast their vote" seh added.
-
Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sánchez recalls most 'special' moment from Italy wedding
-
UN calls for investigation into deadly strike on school in Iran
-
Pink breaks silence on major speculations about new career direction
-
Bill Clinton's 'wicked smile' from Epstein testimony goes viral
-
Mexico buries Jalisco cartel chief El Mencho as military crackdown continues
-
Lauren Boebert: Lawmaker behind Hillary Clinton's leaked photo gets roasted over definition of inflation
-
Plane crashes into icy Hudson River near New York, two survive
-
Polls show most Americans oppose recent US strikes on Iran