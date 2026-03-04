Ecuador drug war intensifies as US and local forces launch operations

Ecuadorian and US forces have launched joint operations in Ecuador targeting groups involved in drug trafficking, according to the US military’s Southern Command.

The command confirmed the operation on Tuesday, saying the actions were aimed at combating illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Southern Command oversees US military activities across South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Officials said the operations targeted organizations that authorities have designated as terrorist groups, though additional details about the mission were not immediately provided.

The statement was shared on social media platform X.

Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan praised Ecuadorian troops involved in the operation, saying: “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

Southern Command said Ecuadorian forces are leading the efforts with support from the United States.

Ecuador has faced increasing violence linked to powerful drug trafficking groups in recent years.

Authorities say the country’s location between major cocaine producing nations has made it a key transit point for international narcotics shipments.