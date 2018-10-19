Fri October 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Easy sailing for PAF in PPFL

KARACHI Pakistan Air Force (PAF) notched another crucial win when they outplayed minnows Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 2-0 to displace K-Electric from top spot as the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) second that round started at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Thursday. International Mansoor Khan provided a much needed lead to PAF in the 32nd minute. His fellow front-runner Mohammad Mujahid doubled the margin in the 65th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Peshawar-based side which also have to their credit a title of the National Challenge Cup, the second big event of the country after the Premier League.

The three points took PAF to 14 points at the summit.Ahmed hit in the 15th, 57th and 80th minute to play a key role in Wapda’s match. Adnan Saeed also joined Ahmed Fahim on the scoresheet with a strike in the 64th minute.Mohammad Amin hit for Navy in the73rd minute and Saddam netted their second goal in the 73rd minute.Wapda occupied second place with the outcome, moving to 13 points from

