Schutt, Carey skittle Pak Women for 95 in first ODI

KUALA LUMPUR: Three-wicket hauls from seamers Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey dismissed Pakistan Women for 95 and put Australia Women 1-0 up after their rain-hit ODI clash here on Thursday.

Schutt strangled Pakistan from the beginning, after they opted to bat, with a flurry of maidens and two wickets in her opening spell of 2-13, accounting for opener Ayesha Zafar and No. 3 Muneeba Ali.

Nahida Khan, the other opener, and captain Javeria Khan added 28 for the third wicket before Carey and 19-year-old debutant Georgia Wareham sliced through the rest of the batting line-up.Apart from Nahida and Javeria, Sana Mir was the only other Pakistan player to reach double figures. Sana remained not out on 21 off 60 balls even as wickets tumbled around her.

Carey finished with career-best figures of 3 for 19 from seven overs.Chasing a revised target of 92, Australia began steadily, with openers Alyssa Healy and Nicole Bolton putting on 40 in seven overs. But Sana induced a wobble with her offspin, as Australia went from 40 for 0 to 91 for 5, losing three of those five wickets to Sana.