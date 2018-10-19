Cantonments civic bodies start action against encroachments

Rawalpindi: To enforce the decision of the Islamabad High Court, the civic bodies Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards also launched an effective grand operation against permanent and temporary encroachers in different bazars and markets.

The enforcement cell staff started operations in Adiala, Dheri Hassanabad, Tahli Morri, Lalazar Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Westridge, Chur Chowk, Misrial, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan etc. Accompanied by police personnel, the enforcement staff demolished concrete constructions built illegally outside the shops by the owners. The traders and shopkeepers at the time of operation seemed helpless but expressed concern over action against them by the civic bodies. The enforcement staff also removed all kind of sheds built outside the shops.

After the operation, the space of roads got widened and people did not witness any kind of traffic chokes in main bazars and markets. The people appreciated RCB and CCB officials for finally taking action even against permanent encroachers. It is first of its kind, they rejoiced.

The staff was also seen demolishing illegal shops in different markets and bazars and cabins. During the time of operation all the shopkeepers and traders placed their goods inside their shops and kept on witnessing the move by the civic bodies against them.

The traders of different wards of the two cantonment boards however, told this correspondent that they would hold meeting to discuss the issue and take future line of action to condemn the operations against them. The traders termed the recent action by RCB and CCB an economic killing of the lower business class. Due to unemployment people establish little kind of businesses outside the shops and on roadsides. However, they are also not being spared and being removed.

In the meantime, the chief of RCB Enforcement Cell Hassan Jan and secretary, Qaisar Mahmood vowed to continue the action till the time all permanent encroachments are removed. They said that they have already served notices to the traders and shopkeepers to remove sheds, goods outside their shops besides demolishing cemented floors and concrete structure. Now the time has elapsed and the violators of the law would face all kind of legal actions, they added.