Fri October 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -01°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 25°C, minimum was 16.8°C and humidity level was 61 percent.

