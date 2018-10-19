Fri October 19, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

‘Police performance to be improved’

LAHORE: In his second Darbar with the ASPs and DSPs at the Central Police Office, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi tasked the supervisory officers to ensure better supervision and service delivery.

He said political intervention had been in the Police Department for the last 40 years. He vowed to make efforts to ensure service to the public. He emphasised upon arresting proclaimed offenders under a special crackdown. He said recruitment of sweepers in 721 police stations would be made across Punjab. He said the district training schools would be opened in all police lines of the province. He said the correction of police officials at the police station level was the responsibility of SDPOs.

The IG listened to the issues faced by the ASPs and DSPs and issued orders to resolve them. He directed the officers to take action against the officials who committed corruption, misused power and delayed lodging FIRs. He directed that resource management centres be established in all districts while cleanliness, renovation and paint of building of police stations be ensured. He said that for safe society, the senior officers should hold meetings with the notable people, religious scholars, traders, lawyers, members of civil society and journalists.

The IG issued orders to arrange orderly room and convening the session of promotion board. He directed the officers to complete their ACRs as early as possible.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 873 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 973 suffered injuries. Out of the injured, 571 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals.

