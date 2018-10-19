Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Karachi

October 19, 2018

CITY PULSE: Annual dinner at KU Int’l Relations Department

The University of Karachi’s International Relations Department will hold the annual dinner for their students and alumni at 6:45pm on October 27 at the University Staff Club of the varsity. The last date for registration is October 19 (today). Visit www.kuird.edu.pk for more details.

Bridging Culture through Music

The National Academy of Performing Arts and Honorary Consul General of Austria Babar Tajammul present a journey of music and harmony titled ‘Bridging Culture through Music’ at 8pm on October 19 (today) at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The event features a Jugalbandi between Austrian jazz trio Kusimanten and Ustad Nafees Khan & Waqas Gulab. Call 0300-9211646 for more information.

From Dawn to Dusk

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Asif Ahmed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ until October 24. Ahmed’s art practice over the years has explored the visual history of the subcontinent. The recent body of work speaks about the British Raj through detailed drawings that reflect on the faded traces of the subcontinent’s iconic history. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

