Nazmeen Ittehad

MANSEHRA: The Nazmeen Ittehad, a representative body of village and neighbourhood council nazims, has threatened to launch a protest against withholding of honourarium and office expenses. "In the past, we would divert development chunk of budget to pay our offices' rent and other expenses. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposed a ban on it, which is unacceptable to us at any cost," Basharat Ali Swati, the general secretary of the Ittehad, told reporters on Thursday. He said the director, local government, had issued a notification asking nazims and naib nazims not to divert development chunk of the budget, which was an attempt to fail the local bodies.