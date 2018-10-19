Expensive living

The Pakistani society is sharply divided into the haves and have-nots. Our politicians belong to the elite class for whom the rise in the prices of essential commodities is not anything to worry about. However, for the Pakistani people – a majority is living below the poverty line – a sudden increase in prices of daily items is problematic. A Rs50 note is not enough to buy a kilogramme of of rice. Low-income families can barely meet their expenses. They have to choose between eating meals, paying rent and providing education to their children.

Many children are out of school because their parents don’t have a single rupee to spend on them. In our country, only the rich can lead a happy and successful life. For the rest of the people, it is a difficult life full of challenges. Time after time, we got to know about a distraught father or mother killing his/her children before committing suicide. The government should look into these serious issues. Steps should be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Anum Shakeel

Karachi