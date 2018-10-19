EBM, DFID collaborate

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer, EBM has collaborated with the Department For International Development (DFID), Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan and other product partners, including Shield Corporation, Shan Foods and Santex with the support from the UK DFID-funded Business Innovation Facility (BIF) and Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) on Project Hope, a statement said on Thursday.

The collaboration aims at empowering rural women and help eradicate various health issues such as diarrhea, currently prevalent within numerous rural communities, in Pakistan, it added. EBM's objective behind this collaboration is to create awareness regarding health, as well as the importance of nutrition and hygiene that will help reduce the risk of diarrhoea and other related illnesses.