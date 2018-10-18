NAB being pressurised, PM hurling threats: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was putting pressure on the institutions that were assigned for the accountability with making threats for more arrests.

“We believe in the supremacy of law and the government should avoid putting pressure on the accountability institutions,” he said in a brief chat with the newsmen at the Parliament House on Wednesday along with PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

Asked whether he thought that the government was putting pressure on the institutions, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied that it was clearly visible as the prime minster was hurling threats in the press conferences that evidently proved that he was putting pressure on the institutions.

He said the prime minister while putting pressure on the accountability institutions stated that they were working in slow pace and arresting more people. “There is a need to allow the accountability institutions independently, “he said.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP always believes in the supremacy of Parliament as Parliament is the mother of all institutions. “It is only Parliament that could resolve the problems of the country,” he said.

He said he had been in Parliament for the last 30 years and his political carrier spanned 50 years. “I had served thrice as federal minister but never indulged in any scam but if the NAB also involved him then, it would be regrettable,” he said.

Shah said there was a need to make such law for the accountability which is applicable to all and there should be no discrimination with anyone.