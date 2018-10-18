NAB being pressurised, PM hurling threats, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is putting pressure on the institutions assigned for accountability while making threats of more arrests.

“We believe in the supremacy of law and the government should avoid putting pressure on the accountability institutions,” he said in a brief chat with the newsmen at the Parliament House on Wednesday along with PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah. Asked whether he thought that the government is putting pressure on the institutions, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied that it is clearly visible as the prime minster is hurling threats in the press conferences.

He said the prime minister while putting pressure on the accountability institutions has stated that they are working at a slow pace. “There is a need to allow the accountability institutions to work independently, “he said.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP has always believed in the supremacy of parliament as Parliament is the mother of all institutions. “It is only the Parliament that could resolve the problems of the country,” he said.

He said he is in the Parliament for the last 30 years and his political career spanned 50 years. “I have thrice served as a federal minister but never indulged in any scam,” he said. Syed Khursheed Shah said there is a need to make such a law for the accountability which is applicable to all and there is be no discrimination with anyone.