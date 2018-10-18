HEC meeting tomorrow

Islamabad: After a lapse of 32 months, the 18-member Commission of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will hold a meeting on October 19 and 20, 2018.

The Commission is a high powered body of HEC which has representation from all provinces of the country. Four of the members are women. The HEC is a national organisation which works in close liaison with the Federal Government as well as the provincial Governments to ensure enhanced access, establish quality parameters, and guide the research agenda towards the national priorities. It relies upon financial support from the Federal Government to fund the recurring and development expenditures of public sector universities. The Commission will discuss and ratify the pending policy issues, financial problems facing universities and identify ways of moving forward.