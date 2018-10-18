Dry weather

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand Division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.