Thu October 18, 2018
World

AFP
October 18, 2018

Thailand’s infamous ‘jet-set monk’ convicted of raping a minor

BANGKOK: Thailand’s infamous "jet-set monk" was convicted of raping an underage girl on Wednesday, a court official said, in a case that has rocked an already scandal-mired Buddhist clergy.

Wiraphon Sukphon, 39, earned his evocative moniker after footage emerged of him wearing designer sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton bag on a private jet. He was extradited back to Thailand from the US last year, accused of the rape and duping donors who had given him money to build what he said would be the world’s largest emerald image of Buddha. The girl was under the age of 15 and Wiraphon is said to have later fathered a child with her.

In Wednesday’s ruling, which found him guilty of rape and separating the girl from her parents, the court said he had given the Buddhist faith a "bad reputation".

