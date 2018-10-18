Killer sentenced to death

A local court on Wednesday sentenced to death a man convicted of committing a murder in 2014. Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) observed that the prosecution had proved the charges of murder against Akhtar Pervez, who was accused of murdering Shakeel Ahmed in Orangi Town four years ago, and that Pervez was liable to be awarded capital punishment.

The sessions judge also announced a seven-year prison sentence for Pervez in an attempted murder case, as well as a Rs500,000 fine. Pervez had killed Ahmed and injured his sister in an attack in 2014 after Ahmed had refused Pervez’s marriage proposal for his sister.