Tough questions

It is heartening to learn that the PTI-led government has launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The nation prays and hopes that the project will be completed successfully in a timely manner. However there are a few questions which should be answered by the authorities concerned. First, what will happen if the project is discontinued midway? Second, if an applicant withdraws his application, will he or she be given a refund, if so what will be the time period within which the people can expect to receive their hard-earned money back? Third, on whose name will the house be transferred, in case the applicant dies? Fourth, has the government received any bank guarantee for this project? Last, how will the government ensure quality workmanship?

Before starting the project, the government should analyse all possible issues that it might face and make a plan to deal with them in an efficient manner. We hope that the project does not have the same fate as housing schemes including Islamabad New City had.

Zafar Hameed ( Rawalpindi )