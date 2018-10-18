tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The higher authorities must monitor the day-to-day operations of eateries and roadside food stalls. It has been observed that at many food outlets, the food is prepared in dirty conditions.
The relevant authorities along with food inspectors should take strict action against these who sell substandard food which poses serious threats to public health.
Tamsheel Khan ( Karachi )
The higher authorities must monitor the day-to-day operations of eateries and roadside food stalls. It has been observed that at many food outlets, the food is prepared in dirty conditions.
The relevant authorities along with food inspectors should take strict action against these who sell substandard food which poses serious threats to public health.
Tamsheel Khan ( Karachi )
Comments