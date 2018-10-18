Water contamination

The persistent dumping of solid waste by 50 union councils and 59 housing societies in Rawal Dam is a big contributor towards water contamination. Citizens of Rawalpindi have been receiving this polluted water ever since the dam was constructed. In our locality – Askari II, Chaklala Scheme III – there is a filtration plant which is set to clean the water received through Rawal Dam.

However, after being passed through the filter, the taste of water turns bitter. The citizens of Rawalpindi hope that the CJP will get the issue resolved in a timely manner.

Major (r) Talaat Khurshid ( Rawalpindi )