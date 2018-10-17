Journalist shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified men in the limits of Hattar Police Station here on Tuesday. Suhail Ahmad, 30, a resident of Hattar village, worked as a reporter for a local newspaper, K2, and a news channel in Haripur. He was going home from district courts when unidentified men shot him dead. According to an initial investigation, Suhail Ahmad was shot multiple times and he died on the spot.