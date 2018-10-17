Zalmi-China to sign MoU for cricket promotion

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi will sign an MoU with Chinese government and its cricket association for the development of cricket in China.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman and Haier CEO Javed Afridi met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed the Prime Minister about the Haier Economic Zone. Peshawar Zalmi will sign MoU with Chinese Government and cricket Association to promote cricket in China. In the meeting, Shah Faisal, Faisal Khan, and Shah Khalid were also alongside Javed Afridi. The Prime Minister was briefed about the Haier Economic Zone and also about China’s role in the economic growth of Pakistan. The Prime Minister was told about the benefits of the Pak-China projects on-going in Pakistan at the moment and how it has brought the latest technology to Pakistan’s Industry and also creating job opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

In the meeting, the relationship between China and Pakistan with respect to cricket were also discussed. Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi stated that “During PSL-3, two Chinese cricketers were throughout with Peshawar Zalmi.”In order to take this mission forward, Peshawar Zalmi will soon sign a MoU with the Chinese government and Cricket Association and work diligently to promote cricket in China.