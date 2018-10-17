Iran says it has carried out 700 drone attacks in Syria

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have carried out 700 drone strikes against forces of the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria, its aerospace chief told conservative news agency Fars on Tuesday. “Our bomber drones have carried out 700 military operations using smart bombs against Daesh,” said Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, using the Arabic acronym for IS. “They were used in eliminating tanks, personnel carriers, cars used for suicide attacks and 23- millimetre cannons — these were targets prized by Daesh and we significantly turned the tide of battle,” he added. The guards most recently used military drones against IS targets in Syria on October 1, in retaliation for a deadly attack in September on a military parade in Iran’s southwest claimed by the militant group.