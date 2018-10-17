Women development dept given Rs115m

Lahore: The provincial government has allocated Rs115 million for Women Development Department for the financial year 2018-19.

An amount of Rs50 million of the budget will be spent on the ongoing projects and Rs 65 million on new schemes. The department will carry out four new schemes at a cost of Rs 65 million. Around Rs15 million have been allocated for training of Nikkah registrars in Punjab, Rs20 million for establishment of hostels for working women, Rs20 million for establishment of strategic policy unit (SPU) and Rs10 million for construction of hostels in Vehari, Narowal, Attock and Layyah.

As many as Rs43.959 million have been allocated for awareness campaign regarding CM’s initiative on women empowerment package. The vision of the government of Punjab is a gender-sensitive Punjab, where women and men enjoy equality in all walks of life; women and girls are able to perform their roles in achieving and enjoying individual and collective wellbeing, development and prosperity without any explicit or implicit discrimination. The objectives of the government of Punjab include ensuring women’s greater and effective political empowerment.

labour & HR: The Punjab government has allocated Rs300 million to Labour and Human Resource for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19.

Six million rupees has been allocated for two new schemes, one million rupees has been allocated for business re-engineering & strengthening of labour inspectorate Punjab while five million rupees has been allocated for capacity building of OSH regimes to promote safer working condition at workplace in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari.

Rs294 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes. Rs247 million has been allocated for integrated project for promotion of decent work for vulnerable workers in Punjab. Rs12 million has been allocated for capacity development of industry to promote compliance with labour standards. Rs20 million has been allocated for provincial child labour survey Punjab. Rs15 million has been allocated for elimination of bonded labour in four districts including Bahwalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Sargodha.

Vision of the government is to meet challenges of modern day labour force through improvement of working conditions and environment at work places, raising awareness of rights and responsibilities under labour laws, assisting the industry by holding intentionally accredited trainings on labour related standards and establishment of a modern labour market information system. Labour department is collaborating with International Labour Organisation (ILO) to implement decent work in the province.

social welfare: The provincial government has allocated Rs550 million for Social Welfare Department for the financial year 2018-19.

As many as Rs423 millions of the proposed allocation will be spent on the ongoing projects and Rs 126 million on new schemes. The department will carry out three new schemes at a cost of Rs 126 million. The department will establish a community welfare centre for transgender people at a cost of Rs54 million. Around Rs20 million have been allocated for upgrade of the existing Sanatzars and Qasr-e-Behboods.

The government allocated Rs52 million for provision of missing facilities to the existing institutions of Social Welfare Department across Punjab.

As many as Rs 37.2 million have been earmarked for establishment of a Qasre Behbood in Faisalabad, Rs534.311 million for establishment an old age home in Faisalabad , Rs 54 million for the establishment of centres for the disabled persons in Faisalabad and Bahwalpur, Rs 7.46 million for construction of building of a shelter home in Hafizabad, Rs6.5million for construction of building of a shelter home in Narowal, Rs34.05 million for restoration of burnt and damaged unit of office of DGSW, Punjab, Rs 30 million for missing facilities at Social Welfare Complex, Lahore, Rs14.074 million for construction of building of a shelter home in Sheikhupura, Rs13.051 million for construction of building of a shelter home in Kasur, Rs66.48 million for construction of building of a shelter home in Multan, Rs3.20 million for construction of building of a shelter home in Lodharan, Rs30.426 million for establishment of Qasr-e-Behbood in Muzafargarh, Rs 1.513 for construction of building of a shelter home in Layyah and Rs46.377 million have been allocated for the disabled person management information system. An amount of Rs44.841 million has been allocated for establishment of socio-economic rehabilitation centres in 25 jails of Punjab.