Burn centre

At least 20 people suffered burn injuries in a cylinder burst that happened on September 21 in Shapok – a village some 40 kilometres away from Turbat. The injured couldn’t get immediate burn treatment as there is no burn centre in Turbat. Two women lost their lives and those who were in a critical condition were brought to Karachi for their treatment.

Balochistan is the country’s biggest province and it is still deprived of basic healthcare facilities. The relevant authorities, including the health minister of Balochistan, must take immediate action to set up a burn centre across the province.

Mahjabeen Hassan

Turbat