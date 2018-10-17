Water in a bottle

A large number of bottled water companies that are operating across the country have made the groundwater level drop to a further low due to extensive water pulling.

To cope with this issue, some legislation must be made to shift such companies either to water-rich area or within the vicinity of the river. This solution would on the one hand ensure water companies don’t dig too deep and on the other enable consumers to get authentic mineral water, as promised by certain brands.

M Adeel Ather

Islamabad