Swat receives snowfall, rain

MINGORA: The Swat district on Tuesday received first snowfall of the season that dipped the mercury. The intermittent rain spell lashed across the length and breadth of the district while mountains of scenic Kalam, Bahrain and Madayan valleys received first snowfall. The spasmodic snowfall and rain intervals turned the weather chilly and forced the commuters to take cover in thick woolen garments. Meanwhile, the inhabitants of hilly areas have started seasonal migration to Mingora and other parts of the country.