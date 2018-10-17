Varsity student commits suicide

MARDAN: A student of Abdul Wali Khan University committed suicide here on Tuesday, sources said. The sources added that Syed Khuzaifa Bacha, resident of Kati Garhi in Katlang tehsil, was student of a third semester of Pakistan Studies Department. They added the student committed suicide after being dropped from the department. The student had requested the department’s chairman to not drop him, but to no avail, the sources said, adding he had had informed the chairman that he would commit suicide if he was dropped. Mohammad Faraz Khan, divisional president of People’s Student Federation confirmed the incident and said that Syed Khuzaifa was member of PSF.