TMA starts massive crackdown on encroachments

Rawalpindi :Following the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, for the first time in history of Rawalpindi , the Enforcement Cell of Tehsil Municipal Corporation , Rawal Town with the help of police and jawans on Monday launched a massive crackdown against permanent encroachers besides removing temporary encroachments as well in different parts of the city and adjacent areas.

With the launch of grand operation launched against permanent encroachers, the staff of enforcement cell were seen busy removing shelters and goods established and placed out the shops in every market and bazaar in the city which fell under the TMA, Rawal Town premises. The crackdown initiated from Liaquat Bagh, Bara Bazar, Banni, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town etc. On the orders of the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, the TMO had formed special teams in enforcement cell at the head of Incharge Pir Shahzad which raided bazaars and markets to carryout operation against permanent encroachers. It created tension and unrest among the traders and shopkeepers however, they failed to put any kind of resistance in the presence of police personnel and jawans.

However, the traders and shopkeepers expressed concern over what they termed sudden move by TMA enforcement cell. A similar kind of operation was carried out in Sargodha recently which affected over 38 thousand people making them to suffer financially. Due to unemployment , people having no other option have established business to earn their livelihood . However, we are now being removed without being served notices, the shopkeepers and traders as well as temporary encroachers of commercial market, Liaquat Bagh complained.

On the other side , the people of all walks of life welcomed the move taken by TMA on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister. The encroachers had occupied foot paths and walking sites outside the shops which create hardships for the public, the people alleged.

While carrying operation, the staff of enforcement cell also removed temporary encroachments like push carts, vendors and those who had established their business outside the shops while paying monthlies to the shop owners as alleged by the people . Dozens of confiscated goods were dumped in enforcement vehicles and placed in TMA store. The staff also issued challans to the violators. Their cases have been submitted with the magistrate of TMA.

Talking to this correspondent, Incharge Enforcement Cell told that the crackdown would continue till removing all permanent encroachments like shelters, concrete constructions outside the shops. The Assistant Commissioner as well as TMO paid a visit at different bazars and markets of the city to assess the working of the enforcement cell. On the spot they issued necessary directions to the officials of the enforcement cell which included carrying operations without fear of political or other influences.

But, powerful ‘encroachment mafia’ after a few minutes of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) operation on Monday, with same vigour resurfaced in the city and occupied their previous places in streets, roads and footpaths.

Reliable sources informed ‘The News’ that all encroachment inspectors and other staff of MCR will be deprived of ‘monthly’ if the city is cleaned of encroachments and illegal kiosks on roads, streets and footpaths. The ever increasing encroachments and illegal car parkings have made the life miserable for the motorists as the traffic jam in the various parts of the city has became a routine matter. On the other hand, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Town Officer (Regulation) Pir Shahzad Gohar has claimed to continue operation against encroachments. He has claimed to remove encroachments and break several illegal kiosks occupied roads, streets and footpaths in city.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that on the directions of court we have started operation against encroachment mafia. The court had ordered to start operation from October 15, he said.